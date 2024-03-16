All Sections
Russian Volunteer Corps captures new prisoners and invites governor to meeting in Russia – photo

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 16 March 2024, 10:14
Screenshot: video by the Russian Volunteer Corps

The Russian Volunteer Corps, which is conducting a military operation in Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk oblasts, has shown a new batch of Russian prisoners of war and is ready to exchange them at a meeting with the oblast’s governor.

Source: Russian Volunteer Corps

Details: The Russian Volunteer Corps reported that the Russian Ministry of Defence had lied when they claimed that the corps had been completely eliminated.

The Russian Volunteer Corps also showed an "interview" with one of the prisoners, who said that he had not seen any soldiers killed from the Russian Volunteer Corps.

The Russian soldier said he was captured while performing a mine-clearing mission – their vehicle came under fire, and he was the only one of the group to survive.

The Russian Volunteer Corps fighters showed more than ten captured Russian soldiers, but their faces were hidden in the video.

скриншот
Captured Russian soldiers
They are also once again calling on Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Belgorod Oblast, to attend a meeting.

Quote: "All the statements by the Russian Ministry of Defence about the complete annihilation of the Russian Volunteer Corps are another lie.

The limited military operation in Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk oblasts continues, and here is confirmation – a new batch of prisoners from the Russian Armed Forces.

And once again, we invite Governor Gladkov to a meeting to hand the prisoners over to him."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
