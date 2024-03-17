Russian forces launch three missiles on Myrnohrad overnight – photo

The aftermath of the Russian bombardment of the town of Myrnohrad. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Russian troops attacked the town of Myrnohrad (Donetsk Oblast) with three missiles on the night of 16-17 March, injuring an 86-year-old woman.

Source: National Police of Ukraine (NPU)

Details: At least eight apartment buildings, an educational institution, a utility company facility, two shops, two retail units and three civilian cars have been damaged in Myrnohrad.

Russian fire affected a total of seven populated areas over the past 24 hours, namely the towns of Krasnohorivka, Selydove and Toretsk, the settlements of Velyka Novosilka and Kurakhivka, and the villages of Novoselivka Persha and Novoukrainka.

A total of 22 civilian targets have been damaged, namely 15 residential buildings, a music school, a lyceum [specialised secondary school], student accommodation, two administrative buildings and a garage for agricultural machinery.

Novoselivka Persha suffered four bombardments. The Russian attacks claimed the life of one person and injured another.

The Russians hit Selydove with an aerial bomb, injuring a woman and damaging eight apartment buildings, an educational institution, and office buildings.

Russian troops shelled Krasnohorivka with artillery, injuring a man, 72, and damaging a private residential building.

