All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian forces launch three missiles on Myrnohrad overnight – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 March 2024, 10:17
Russian forces launch three missiles on Myrnohrad overnight – photo
The aftermath of the Russian bombardment of the town of Myrnohrad. Photo: Ukraine's National Police

Russian troops attacked the town of Myrnohrad (Donetsk Oblast) with three missiles on the night of 16-17 March, injuring an 86-year-old woman.

Source: National Police of Ukraine (NPU)

Details: At least eight apartment buildings, an educational institution, a utility company facility, two shops, two retail units and three civilian cars have been damaged in Myrnohrad.

Advertisement:

Russian fire affected a total of seven populated areas over the past 24 hours, namely the towns of Krasnohorivka, Selydove and Toretsk, the settlements of Velyka Novosilka and Kurakhivka, and the villages of Novoselivka Persha and Novoukrainka.

A total of 22 civilian targets have been damaged, namely 15 residential buildings, a music school, a lyceum [specialised secondary school], student accommodation, two administrative buildings and a garage for agricultural machinery.

Novoselivka Persha suffered four bombardments. The Russian attacks claimed the life of one person and injured another.

The Russians hit Selydove with an aerial bomb, injuring a woman and damaging eight apartment buildings, an educational institution, and office buildings.

Russian troops shelled Krasnohorivka with artillery, injuring a man, 72, and damaging a private residential building.

 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastmissile strike
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
Donetsk Oblast
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 man
Russians attack on 6 fronts where over 70 combat clashes occurred – General Staff
UK intelligence says Russia's advance on front slows down due to need to regenerate forces
RECENT NEWS
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
15:32
Russia not creating offensive units near Sumy Oblast, we're talking terror
All News
Advertisement: