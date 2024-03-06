All Sections
Russian forces attack Nikopol shopping centre – photo

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 6 March 2024, 19:47
Russian forces attack Nikopol shopping centre – photo
Fire at the Nikopol shopping centre caused by a Russian attack on 6 March. Photo: Mykola Lukashuk on Telegram

Russian forces shelled an Epitsentr home improvement store in the city of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on 6 March, causing a fire that spread over 4,000 square metres.

Source: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Yuliia Chudnovets, Communications Manager at Epitsentr K, on Facebook

Details: Epitsentr said that there were no casualties because there were no customers or employees at the Nikopol store at the time of the Russian attack.

Quote from Chudnovets: "This was one of the city’s largest shopping centres, with an area of over 5,100 square metres. It provided essential goods for all the nearby towns and villages. It has not stopped operating since the beginning of the full-scale war.

This is the sixth [Epitsentr] store that has been destroyed [by Russian forces]."

Details: Russian forces carried out two other attacks on Nikopol on 6 March, deploying heavy artillery and a kamikaze drone.

Quote from Lysak: "An elderly woman was injured. She will be treated on an outpatient basis. A residential building caught fire, but emergency workers were able to extinguish it. Six private residential houses, three outbuildings, a car, and a power line were damaged [as a result of Russian attacks]."

Subjects: NikopolattackDnipropetrovsk Oblast
