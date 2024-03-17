Most Russian assaults target Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts – General Staff report

Russian forces made 25 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences on the Novopavlivka front, and Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled 11 Russian assaults on the Avdiivka fro​​nt on Sunday, 17 March.

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Defence Forces clashed with Russian troops 63 times. Russian forces carried out 7 missile strikes and 55 airstrikes. They also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 62 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out airstrikes on areas in the vicinity of Lukashivka (Chernihiv Oblast) and Velyka Pysarivka, Popivka, Oleksandrivka and Luhivka (Sumy Oblast). Over 20 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Kliusy and Hirsk (Chernihiv Oblast); Pustohorod, Iskryskivshchyna and Popivka (Sumy Oblast); and Kozacha Lopan, Starytsia and Hatyshche (Kharkiv Oblast).

Russian forces undertook 2 unsuccessful assault operations on the Kupiansk front, in the vicinity of Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 10 settlements, including Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian assault in the vicinity of Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast) on the Lyman front, where Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to attack more than 20 civilian settlements, including Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Yampolivka, Torske, Serebrianka and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled 7 Russian assaults near Ivanivske and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast). Around 10 civilian settlements, including Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and New-York (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Ukrainian forces also repelled 11 Russian assaults near Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Orlivka, Oleksandropil and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front. Russian forces also carried out airstrikes near Netailove and Novoselivka Persha and deployed artillery and mortars to attack around 20 civilian settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Netailove and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back in the vicinity of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka and Pobieda, where aircraft-supported Russian forces made 25 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences. Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Shakhtarske. Around 20 civilian settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, Vuhledar and Prechystivka (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions near Robotyne and to the northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) five times and carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast). Around 15 civilian settlements, including Poltavka, Charivne, Huliaipole and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces assaulted the positions of Ukrainian troops on Dnipro’s left (eastern) bank a total of three times. More than 10 civilian settlements, including Ochakiv (Mykolaiv Oblast) and Kozatske, Tiahynka, Ivanivka and Sadove (Kherson Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on six clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment.

