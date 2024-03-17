All Sections
Russia loses 1,160 soldiers, 28 artillery systems and 24 armoured combat vehicles over past 24 hours

Ivashkiv OlenaSunday, 17 March 2024, 07:52
A Ukrainian tank. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Russian forces have lost 1,160 soldiers, 28 artillery systems, 24 armoured combat vehicles and 11 tanks over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 17 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • 430,740 (+1,160) military personnel;
  • 6,790 (+11) tanks;
  • 12,997 (+24) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 10,634 (+28) artillery systems;
  • 1,017 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 720 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 325 (+0) helicopters;
  • 8,272 (+4) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,922 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 26 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 14,073 (+49) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,723 (+11) special vehicles and other equipment.

