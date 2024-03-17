All Sections
"Ballot box rebellion" has started in Russia – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 March 2024, 22:10
Kyrylo Budanov at the Forum of Russian Volunteers on March 17, 2024. Photo: Forum of Russian Volunteers

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU), has stated at the Forum of Russian Volunteers that a real "ballot box rebellion" started during the so-called presidential elections in Russia – nowhere else in the world could you find so many spoiled ballot papers and wrecked ballot boxes.

Source: Budanov in a speech at the Forum of Russian Volunteers, as reported by the DIU

Quote: "Putin realises that in the eyes of world leaders, mainly China, he is becoming an unstable ruler who is unable to guarantee order at the elections in his country. He is revealing himself as a weakling to his people and the elite. Weakness is what he fears most. What is going on in Russia right now is weakening his regime in general and Putin personally. We must use this weakness and make it into an additional weapon."

Details: Budanov stressed that Putin’s so-called elections are illegitimate.

"Whatever result the Russian Central Election Commission reports, it is fake, because the election failed, and not only in the border regions. [Electoral committees at] many polling stations will not be able to count the ballots because Russian activists, realising the illegitimacy of these ‘elections’, are spoiling them," Budanov noted.

In his address, Budanov also remarked that the limited military operation by armed formations of the Russian opposition in Belgorod and Kursk Oblasts is only the beginning of their fight for their country.

"Russian citizens have decided to liberate their country from its long-time dictator and his accomplices who usurped power, unlawfully changed the Constitution and now live in an alternate reality. The war against Putin’s regime is citizens [exercising their] lawful right to demand justice," Budanov said.

Background: The Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation predicted a record-breaking "election" victory for Vladimir Putin with 87.5% of the vote.

