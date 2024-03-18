Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
Monday, 18 March 2024, 07:51
The Russians attacked Ukraine with 22 Shahed drones on the night of 17-18 March, but Ukraine’s air defence managed to destroy 17 of them.
Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram
Quote: "As a result of air defence efforts, 17 Shahed drones have been downed within Kyiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia and Rivne oblasts."
Details: The Russians launched the drones from the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
In addition, the Russians attacked Kharkiv Oblast with five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and Sumy Oblast with two Kh-59 guided air missiles.
