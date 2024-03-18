All Sections
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them

Iryna BalachukMonday, 18 March 2024, 07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
Ukraine’s air defence. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 22 Shahed drones on the night of 17-18 March, but Ukraine’s air defence managed to destroy 17 of them.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Quote: "As a result of air defence efforts, 17 Shahed drones have been downed within Kyiv, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zaporizhzhia and Rivne oblasts."

Details: The Russians launched the drones from the Russian city of Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

In addition, the Russians attacked Kharkiv Oblast with five S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and Sumy Oblast with two Kh-59 guided air missiles.

