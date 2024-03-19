Russians attack Sumy Oblast with missiles, guided bombs and air-dropped mines

Aftermath of attacks in Sumy Oblast. Stock Photo: Оblast Military Administration

The Russians have conducted 50 attacks on the territory of Sumy Oblast during the past day, using guided bombs, missiles and air-dropped mines.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: 214 explosions were recorded in the oblast.

Mykolaivka, Myropillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Konotop, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda hromadas came under Russian fire [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

The Russians fired mortars (9 explosions) in Khotin hromada.

Yunakivka hromada was attacked with artillery and mortars (28 explosions).

The Russians used mortars, artillery, tanks, and anti-tank grenade launchers (84 explosions) to fire on Bilopillia hromada.

Russia used 17 air-dropped mines in Myropillia hromada.

Velyka Pysarivka was attacked with cluster bombs (24 explosions). In addition, the hromada came under a missile attack, and artillery and mortar fire (17 explosions).

Attacks by FPV kamikaze drones, artillery shelling and mortar fire were recorded in Seredyna-Buda hromada (17 explosions).

Russia attacked Krasnopillia hromada with artillery and mortars (6 explosions).

Shalyhyne hromada was attacked with a mortar (8 explosions).

The Russians launched a missile attack on civilian infrastructure facilities in Konotop hromada (2 explosions).

Mykolaivka hromada also came under a missile attack (1 explosion).

Esman hromada was attacked with small arms.

