Russians attack Sumy Oblast, killing and injuring people

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Sumy on 17 March. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

A local resident has died and another one has been injured in Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast.

Source: the Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians dropped unguided bombs from tactical aircraft (9 explosions); gliding bombs from tactical aircraft (14 explosions); they also launched mortar attacks (24 explosions), attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems (20 explosions) and artillery attacks (20 explosions).

Advertisement:

As a result of an airstrike with an unguided bomb on the village of Velyka Pysarivka, a non-residential building, a shop, a branch of a cultural centre, a library, a cultural services centre, a hospital department, a kindergarten, 15 private households, a residential building and a gas pipeline have been damaged.

One resident of the hromada (a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories) was killed, and another one was injured.

In total, during the day, the Russians launched 60 attacks on the border territories and the settlements of Sumy Oblast where 341 explosions were documented. The attacks were launched on the Myropillia, Yunakivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Vorozhba, Krasnopillia, Trostianets, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhyne, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Svesa and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas.

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the city of Konotop, which was struck with missiles. Early reports say there have been no casualties.

Support UP or become our patron!