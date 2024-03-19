Russia appoints new acting commander of Russian Navy
Tuesday, 19 March 2024, 12:34
Russian Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev has been appointed as the acting Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy following the dismissal of Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov from this position.
Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS
Quote: "Admiral Moiseyev was introduced as the acting Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy at the ceremony in [the Russian city of] Kronstadt."
Background:
- On 10 March, Russian media outlets reported that Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, who was Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy since May 2019, had been dismissed.
- The reason for his dismissal was not specified. However, shortly beforehand, the Russian Black Sea Fleet lost several ships as a result of attacks by Ukrainian drones.
