Russia appoints new acting commander of Russian Navy

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 19 March 2024, 12:34
Russia appoints new acting commander of Russian Navy
Russian admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev. Photo: RIA Novosti

Russian Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev has been appointed as the acting Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy following the dismissal of Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov from this position.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS

Quote: "Admiral Moiseyev was introduced as the acting Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy at the ceremony in [the Russian city of] Kronstadt."

Background:

  • On 10 March, Russian media outlets reported that Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, who was Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy since May 2019, had been dismissed.
  • The reason for his dismissal was not specified. However, shortly beforehand, the Russian Black Sea Fleet lost several ships as a result of attacks by Ukrainian drones.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russianaval fleet
