Russia appoints new acting commander of Russian Navy

Russian Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev has been appointed as the acting Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy following the dismissal of Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov from this position.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies RIA Novosti and TASS

Quote: "Admiral Moiseyev was introduced as the acting Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy at the ceremony in [the Russian city of] Kronstadt."

Advertisement:

Background:

On 10 March, Russian media outlets reported that Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, who was Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy since May 2019, had been dismissed.

The reason for his dismissal was not specified. However, shortly beforehand, the Russian Black Sea Fleet lost several ships as a result of attacks by Ukrainian drones.

Support UP or become our patron!