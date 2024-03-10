Commander-in-chief of Russian Navy dismissed – Russian media

Russian media outlets are reporting that Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, has been dismissed.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza, citing Fontanka and Izvestiya

Details: According to Fontanka, Alexander Moiseev, commander of the Northern Fleet, has been appointed as acting Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy.

Navy personnel have reportedly been informed of his appointment.

Quote from Fontanka: "Nikolai Yevmenov is still listed as Commander-in-Chief on the Russian Defence Ministry’s website, but opinion in the Admiralty is unanimous – he will not be returning to his office."

The newspaper Izvestiya has also reported Yevmenov’s dismissal, citing sources.

The Russian Navy’s press service did not respond to Fontanka’s request for comment on the matter.

There has been no official announcement regarding any change of the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy.

Nikolai Yevmenov has held the post of Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy since May 2019. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, he was sanctioned by the US, the EU, the UK and other countries.

Background:

On 5 March, during the national joint 24/7 newscast, Dmytro Pletenchuk reported that no Russian warships had been spotted in the Black Sea since the sinking of the Sergei Kotov. Earlier on 5 March, it was reported that explosions were heard in Kerch on the night of 4-5 March, and the Crimean Bridge was closed to traffic for over eight hours. A Russian railway company operating passenger trains to temporarily occupied Crimea said trains were stopped near the Crimean Bridge. Russian media reported that drones had sunk the patrol ship Sergei Kotov.

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) later confirmed that the Sergei Kotov, a Russian Project 22160 patrol ship, had been struck by Ukrainian naval drones on the night of 4-5 March.

DIU said the Sergei Kotov was sunk as a result of an attack by Ukrainian Magura V5 drones.

The attack on the Sergei Kotov by uncrewed surface vessels caused fatalities and casualties, DIU representative Andrii Yusov said.

Following the attack, the Russians did not send warships into the Black Sea for four days in a row.

