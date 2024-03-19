Ukraine takes note of who congratulated Putin on his "election" victory – Secretary of Ukraine's Defence Council

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, has noted that Ukraine is closely monitoring those who congratulated Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on his alleged victory in the Russian presidential election.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, in an episode of Ukrainska Pravda. Summary

Quote: "We are now observing very closely who congratulates 'president' Putin on his alleged victory. It's quite an interesting list.

We have an understanding of what kind of interests they are pursuing – and whose interests lie with congratulating this modern-day Hitler on his alleged re-election."

Details: Danilov also mentioned that many countries put democracy first and seem to have forgotten that "history puts everything in its place".

