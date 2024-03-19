All Sections
Decolonisation of Russia expected soon – Secretary of Ukraine's Defence Council

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 19 March 2024, 21:53
Oleksii Danilov. Photo: Getty Images

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, believes that the West needs to prepare for the complete decolonisation of Russia now, and this will happen very soon.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, in an episode of Ukrainska Pravda. Summary

Quote: "Russia is in the terminal phase. It is starting the process of absolute decolonisation. This will happen at an accelerated pace. This is exactly what the West needs to prepare for... At some point, very interesting events may occur that will definitely benefit us, and I emphasise this once again: the West must be prepared for the moment in the near future when Russia will be decolonised."

Details: According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, although some countries do not want such decolonisation, it is an inevitable process that will take place regardless of whether Putin "conjures up" a victory in the so-called "elections".

Subjects: RussiaDanilov
