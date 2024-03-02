Total of 82 combat clashes occur over past day on front line – General Staff report

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

A total of 82 combat clashes occurred over the past day. The Russians launched nine missile strikes and 100 airstrikes and fired multiple-launch rocket systems at Ukrainian military positions and populated areas 161 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 2 March

Details: The Russians attacked Ukraine with attack drones once again on the night of 1-2 March 2024, using 17 Shahed UAVs. The Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel destroyed 14 attack UAVs.

Settlements in Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts and the villages of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast were subjected to airstrikes.

More than 140 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks near Terny, Yampolivka and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast) and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled eight Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 24 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, the Defence Forces continued to hold back the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians tried to break through Ukraine’s defences 29 times.

On the Orikhiv front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the Defence Forces continue to hold their positions. The Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian occupation forces, depleting them along the entire line of contact.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force struck 13 areas where Russian personnel were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one area where Russian military equipment was concentrated, three artillery pieces, three command posts and three ammunition storage points belonging to the Russians.

