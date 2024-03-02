All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians and Belarusians have not bargained for production of Grad MLRS parts

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 March 2024, 11:39
Russians and Belarusians have not bargained for production of Grad MLRS parts
Russian Grad MLRS. Photo: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has stated that companies in Russia and its satellite state Belarus have not reached an agreement on the cost of parts and components for Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Source: DIU

Details: The Belarusian contractor, Volatavto, is under contract to supply 250 units of products necessary for the production and repair of Grad MLRS to the Russian customer, Special Design Bureau.

Advertisement:

These include frames, bases, guide pipes, cradles and other elements of combat vehicles.

A dispute arose during a meeting when the Volatavto delegation presented papers with calculations – the cost of certain types of Belarusian products exceeded the price expected by the Russians by 500-600%.

Quote: "After intense negotiations, the Belarusians conducted additional calculations and found a way out to reduce the cost: subcontractors who do not have the appropriate licences will produce the components.

This will mean lower product quality, and therefore increased risks of using Grad MLRS assembled from such parts and components."

For reference: Both companies – Belarus' Volatavto and Russia's Special Design Bureau – are subject to international sanctions.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaBelarusweapons
Advertisement:

Russia carries out air and missile strike on Sumy, civilian injured – photo, video

Macron to French party leaders: There are no "red lines" in supporting Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry summons US Ambassador and threatens to expel US diplomats

UK intelligence says Russia seeks to capture Chasiv Yar but is incapable of launching full-scale offensive

Russian missile explodes 500 metres away from Zelenskyy and Greek PM in Odesa

Biden administration considers giving US$200 million from Pentagon reserves to help Ukraine

All News
Russia
Bundestag wants explanations for Russia's alleged interception of German generals' conversations
Air defence damages multi-storey building in Russia's St Petersburg, while responding to drone attack – video
Russia equates surname of late Navalny with extremist symbolism
RECENT NEWS
18:10
Russia carries out air and missile strike on Sumy, civilian injured – photo, video
17:49
Residents of 18 settlements on Kupiansk front to be mandatorily evacuated
17:19
Ukrainian President's Office supposes Russia may have bombed Odesa to target Zelenskyy and Greek PM
17:18
Macron to French party leaders: There are no "red lines" in supporting Ukraine
17:11
Ukraine's Defence Ministry posts photos of new fortifications in Zaporizhzhia and Sumy Oblasts
16:43
Ukrainian army official explains details about fortifications in Kherson Oblast
16:11
EXPLAINERHow to stimulate shipping in Ukraine to not depend on transit through Poland
16:09
Tractor strikes Russian mine in Kherson Oblast, driver injured
16:05
Drone strike: Russian authorities report "incident" on major steel and mining company
15:51
US Congress may begin collecting signatures on Friday to consider assistance to Ukraine bypassing House speaker
All News
Advertisement: