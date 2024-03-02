Russians and Belarusians have not bargained for production of Grad MLRS parts

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has stated that companies in Russia and its satellite state Belarus have not reached an agreement on the cost of parts and components for Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Details: The Belarusian contractor, Volatavto, is under contract to supply 250 units of products necessary for the production and repair of Grad MLRS to the Russian customer, Special Design Bureau.

These include frames, bases, guide pipes, cradles and other elements of combat vehicles.

A dispute arose during a meeting when the Volatavto delegation presented papers with calculations – the cost of certain types of Belarusian products exceeded the price expected by the Russians by 500-600%.

Quote: "After intense negotiations, the Belarusians conducted additional calculations and found a way out to reduce the cost: subcontractors who do not have the appropriate licences will produce the components.

This will mean lower product quality, and therefore increased risks of using Grad MLRS assembled from such parts and components."

For reference: Both companies – Belarus' Volatavto and Russia's Special Design Bureau – are subject to international sanctions.

