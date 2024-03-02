All Sections
Air defence damages multi-storey building in Russia's St Petersburg, while responding to drone attack – video

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 2 March 2024, 07:56
Air defence damages multi-storey building in Russia's St Petersburg, while responding to drone attack – video
Damaged building in St Petersburg. Photo: Mash

A loud explosion has been heard in St Petersburg on the night of 1-2 March as Russian air defence systems downed a drone.

Source: Russian Telegram channels Ateo and Mash

Details: Russian journalists stated that a multi-storey building was damaged as a result of the air defence system responding, but there were no casualties.

The likely target of the UAV was the Ruchi oil depot in the northeast of St Petersburg, less than a kilometre from the scene.

Updated at 8:30: St Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov wrote on his Telegram channel that there were no casualties, only partially damaged balconies of two buildings. Residents of the affected apartments have been evacuated.

According to Beglov, emergency workers and law enforcement officers are working "at the scene" in the Krasnogvardeysky district.

The governor did not specify the nature of the incident.

Subjects: Russia drones
