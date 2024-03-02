Body of fifth civilian retrieved from rubble in Odesa – photo

Emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

The body of a fifth civilian was retrieved from the rubble of a multi-storey building destroyed by the Russian Shahed UAV attack on the city of Odesa by rescue workers of Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) at 14:50.

Source: SES

Details: Like the two previous bodies, this one has been found on the ground floor level.

As of 15:00, reports indicated that a total of five people have been killed in the building, including one child.

Eight people were injured, including one child. Five people were rescued.

