All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Body of fifth civilian retrieved from rubble in Odesa – photo

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 2 March 2024, 15:30
Body of fifth civilian retrieved from rubble in Odesa – photo
Emergency workers dealing with the aftermath of the Russian attack on Odesa. Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

The body of a fifth civilian was retrieved from the rubble of a multi-storey building destroyed by the Russian Shahed UAV attack on the city of Odesa by rescue workers of Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES) at 14:50.

Source: SES

Details: Like the two previous bodies, this one has been found on the ground floor level.

Advertisement:

As of 15:00, reports indicated that a total of five people have been killed in the building, including one child.

Eight people were injured, including one child. Five people were rescued.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed drone
Advertisement:

Biden: Ukraine can stop Putin if we provide necessary weapons

US and UK warn their citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Moscow

A very logical step – Ukraine's Foreign Minister on appointment of former Commander-in-Chief as ambassador

Zelenskyy to visit Türkiye on 8 March

Czechia has raised funds necessary to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine

Sweden has become NATO member – photo

All News
Shahed drone
Russian attack on Odesa: body of child, 3, retrieved from rubble, death toll rises – photo
Odesa and oblast declare mourning following Russian attack
Three killed in Odesa due to night attack by Russian drones
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Ukraine's Foreign Minister calls on allies to send training teams to Ukraine
08:17
Infrastructure facility damaged in Odesa Oblast due to UAV attack
08:08
Russia loses another 880 soldiers and 25 artillery systems in one day
08:04
France plans to expand training programme for Ukrainian military
07:52
updatedRussians bombard Chuhuiv, injuring five civilians – photo
07:39
Air defence destroys 33 of 37 Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine
07:23
Total of 50 combat clashes occur on Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts over past day – General Staff report
06:52
Russians claim attack by 12 Ukrainian UAVs
06:16
ISW: Kremlin wants to use Transnistria and Gagauzia to destabilise situation in Moldova
05:34
US joins International Coalition for Return of Ukrainian Children
All News
Advertisement: