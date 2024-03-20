All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia restricts entry to settlements and closes schools early in Belgorod Oblast

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 20 March 2024, 11:11
Russia restricts entry to settlements and closes schools early in Belgorod Oblast
Belgorod. Photo: Gladkov on social media

Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Russia's Belgorod Oblast, has announced the spring school holiday will begin early in the Russian districts bordering Ukraine, and entry to seven settlements in the area will be restricted.

Source: Gladkov on social media

Details: The Belgorod Oblast Operational Headquarters reported that seven settlements of the Grayvoron urban district, from which residents had been evacuated earlier, are subject to restricted entry effective 20 March.

Advertisement:

Checkpoints will be set up at the entrances to allow residents to briefly return home to feed their livestock. The oblast authorities are continuing to persuade people to leave the border areas.

In addition, Gladkov announced a premature start to the school break in the districts bordering Ukraine, as well as in the city of Belgorod and the Yakovlev urban district.

Previously: Ukrainian intelligence reported that Belgorod Oblast authorities decided to evacuate local residents due to the combat operations of anti-regime Russian military volunteer groups.

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence intercepted a conversation of a local resident, which backed up claims that the population of the town of Grayvoron in Russia's Belgorod Oblast was being evacuated.

Gladkov claims that 9,000 children are being evacuated from Belgorod and the border areas of the oblast.

Background:

  • Since 12 March 2024, there have been ongoing hostilities in the border areas of Belgorod and Kursk oblasts of Russia between Russian military forces and Russian volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine: the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Sibir (Siberian) Battalion.
  • On 13 March, Russian volunteers published a joint statement announcing strikes on Russian military positions in Belgorod and Kursk and called on residents to evacuate.
  • The Russian Volunteer Corps then issued a call to all residents of Kursk and Bryansk oblasts who did not have time or were unable to evacuate to seek shelter immediately.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiawar
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Russia
Large Hadron Collider operator to end collaboration with 500 Russia-affiliated scientists
Demilitarisation through Liutyi UAVs: Engels airbase attacked by drones of Ukraine's intelligence
Russian media say fraud in Russia's 2024 presidential "election" reached unprecedented levels
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: