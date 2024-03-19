All Sections
VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 19 March 2024, 11:43
Russia decides to evacuate thousands of children from Belgorod Oblast
Belgorod Oblast in Russia on Google map

The authorities of the Belgorod Oblast in Russia have decided to evacuate 9,000 children from the region due to periodic attacks on the area.

Source: Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, cited by Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti

Details: Gladkov announced that a decision has been made to evacuate approximately 9,000 children from the Belgorod Oblast to other regions of Russia "due to attacks from the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Quote: "We are currently evacuating a large number of villages. We plan to evacuate around 9,000 children from Belgorod, Belgorod district, Shebekino district and Grayvoron district... On 22 [March], 1,200 children will travel to Penza, Tambov, Kaluga, and Stavropol Krai... The system has been put in place."

Previously: Ukrainian intelligence said that the authorities of Belgorod Oblast in Russia have decided to conduct the evacuation of residents due to military actions by Russian volunteers. 

Intercepted conversations by the intelligence confirmed that the population of the town of Grayvoron in Grayvoron District in Belgorod Oblast of Russia is being evacuated.

Background:

  • Since 12 March 2024, there have been ongoing hostilities in the border areas of the Belgorod and Kursk oblasts of Russia between Russian military forces and Russian volunteers fighting on the side of Ukraine: the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Sibir (Siberian) Battalion.
  • On 13 March, Russian volunteers published a joint statement announcing strikes on Russian military positions in Belgorod and Kursk and called on residents to evacuate.
  • The Russian Volunteer Corps then issued a call to all residents of Kursk and Bryansk oblasts who did not have time or were unable to evacuate to seek shelter immediately.

