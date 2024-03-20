Situation near Robotyne changing but not critical – Spokeswoman for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, has said that the situation on the battlefield in the area of Robotyne on the Zaporizhzhia front is dynamic, but it is a normal development of combat actions.

Source: Humeniuk on Radio Liberty, commenting on information from Deep State project analysts that Russian forces are advancing near the village of Verbove towards Robotyne

Quote: "Here we must remember that on such open surfaces as in this region, the line of contact is indeed quite ever changing. And the positions can change even within a day – by a few metres or a few dozens of metres. But this is not critical, it is a normal development of combat actions.

Advertisement:

We can say that the enemy does not stop attacking there, the enemy continues to put pressure, enjoying an advantage in personnel and using ‘cannon fodder’ assaults again. Again, the main form of pressure here is groups of up to a squad size, amassed from different fronts and aimed at our positions."

Details: Humeniuk noted that Russian forces are actively using counter-battery fire, including artillery and drones, near Robotyne. Over the past day, on 19 March, there were six attacks in this area, which were repelled by Ukrainian forces.

She added that the total number of Russian troops in this area is not increasing. At the same time, troops are being sent from there to the Kherson front.

Quote: "In particular, they have a difficult situation on our left-bank bridgehead (in Kherson Oblast – ed.), where it is difficult for them to assemble groups for assault operations. That is why they are using this moment for rotation, redeploying units that are not aware of the situation to the front where they can still form assault teams. We have been observing this process for quite some time now, but the total number of troops in their Dnepr group of forces has not changed and continues to be reduced by us. But, of course, we still have a lot of work to do before it will be totally reduced."



Background:

Over the previous day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded six attacks on Ukrainian military positions on the Orikhiv front, including near Robotyne.

On the night of 17-18 March, the DeepState project reported another advance by the Russians in Orlivka, west of Avdiivka, and near Verbove in the area of the Robotyne Ledge, which was liberated by Ukraine's Armed Forces during the summer of 2023.

Support UP or become our patron!