Ukraine should use F-16s to defend its sovereign territory – Pentagon Press Secretary

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 20 March 2024, 12:52
Ukraine should use F-16s to defend its sovereign territory – Pentagon Press Secretary
F-16 jet. Stock photo: Getty Images

In an interview with Radio Liberty, Major General Patrick Ryder, US Department of Defense spokesman, said in response to a journalist's question about "red lines" surrounding Ukraine's use of F-16 fighter jets that the West sees Ukraine using these aircraft only within its sovereign territory.

Source: Patrick Ryder in an interview with Radio Liberty

Quote: "We're talking here about providing Ukraine with a unique air capability, again, which is intended to focus on Ukraine's defence of its sovereign territory within Ukraine's sovereign borders." 

Details: Ryder also added that the air coalition created by Western partners to support Ukraine is currently focusing on training Ukrainian pilots.

Subjects: USAwar
