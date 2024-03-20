Ukraine should use F-16s to defend its sovereign territory – Pentagon Press Secretary

In an interview with Radio Liberty, Major General Patrick Ryder, US Department of Defense spokesman, said in response to a journalist's question about "red lines" surrounding Ukraine's use of F-16 fighter jets that the West sees Ukraine using these aircraft only within its sovereign territory.

Source: Patrick Ryder in an interview with Radio Liberty

Advertisement:

Quote: "We're talking here about providing Ukraine with a unique air capability, again, which is intended to focus on Ukraine's defence of its sovereign territory within Ukraine's sovereign borders."

Details: Ryder also added that the air coalition created by Western partners to support Ukraine is currently focusing on training Ukrainian pilots.

Support UP or become our patron!