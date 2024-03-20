Russians attack Kharkiv, death toll rises to 5 – photo, video

Russian troops attacked one of the districts of the city of Kharkiv on 20 March, five civilians have been killed and eight have been injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; State Emergency Service on Telegram; Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigative Department of Kharkiv Oblast Police; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "The invaders have once again attacked one of Kharkiv's districts. People may be trapped under the rubble. All relevant services are working at the scene.

Information is still being gathered."

Details: Earlier, Terekhov reported that an explosion had been heard in the city.

Updated: The mayor reported that civilians had been injured in the Russian strike.

Quote: "The information on the number of injured civilians and the severity of their injuries is being gathered. There is a massive fire at the site of the hit. All relevant services and volunteers are working at the scene".

Terekhov reported at 14:06 that five people were known to have been injured.

Quote: "Two people have already been taken to hospital, and the rest are being examined by medics. The medics are also deciding whether to send them to hospital. However, a search and rescue operation, as well as extinguishing of the fire, is underway."



Update at 14:29: The police reported that three people died and five were injured as a result of the explosion in the city.

Updated at 16:50: Syniehubov reported that the number of people killed as a result of the Russian attack had risen to four. Seven people have been injured.

Man injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv on 20 March Photo: Serhii Bolvinov

Quote: "Shortly before 13:00, the enemy attacked the city: an eight-story building and a furniture and paint production workshop were damaged in the Kholodnohirskyi district. The fire engulfed an area of over 1000 square metres. The affected area includes an ordinary printing house, a furniture manufacturing workshop, and a paint production facility.

Among the injured are employees of the facility, two of whom are in critical condition. Rescue operations and firefighting are ongoing. Unfortunately, the number of casualties and injured individuals may increase."

Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv on 20 March Photo: State Emegency Service

Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv on 20 March Photo: State Emegency Service

At 17:28, Syniehubov reported that another man was rescued from under the rubble. The number of people killed rose to five. Rescue services continue working on site.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine published a video from the site of the attack.

❗️Харків. Кількість загиблих на місці ворожого удару зросла до 5. Роботи тривають. pic.twitter.com/mVMJbuW0k4 — МВС України (@MVS_UA) March 20, 2024

Updated at 20:59: Oleh Syniehubov,Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the number of people injured had increased to eight. "Seven of them were hospitalised, and one person was treated on the spot," he said.

Updated at 21:45: The State Emergency Service reported that the number of people injured in the attack had increased to nine, one person had been rescued and five people had been killed.

