Russians strike Kherson's centre once again, injuring woman

Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 20 March 2024, 16:16
A sign on the wall reading I love Kherson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian troops targeted the central part of Kherson again, injuring a woman.

Source: Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 51-year-old woman was injured as a result of Russian occupation forces' recent shelling of Kherson's central district."

Details: Mrochko added that the lady suffered a concussion, a blast injury and a closed craniocerebral injury.

She  received medical assistance. The woman refused hospitalisation.

Previously: On the night of 17-18 March, Russian forces fired on one of Kherson's districts, causing a 5-storey residential building to burn. During that day, the Russians fired at Kherson's territorial hromadas 17 times (hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories).

