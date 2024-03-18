Russian attack on Kherson sets 5-storey building ablaze – photo

The Russians attacked a neighbourhood in Kherson on the night of 17-18 March, striking a five-storey residential building and setting it alight.

Quote from SES: "Balconies and rooms in the apartments of the five-storey building caught fire after the projectile hit. Despite the Russians continuing to launch repeated strikes, firefighters managed to quickly extinguish the fire."

Details: 13 firefighters and three fire appliances were involved in extinguishing the fire.

Mrochko added that Kherson hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories – ed.] came under attack by Russia 17 times in the past day.

Damage was recorded in the settlements of Kherson, Antonivka, Sadove and Naddniprianske.

The Russians damaged a utility building, a civilian car, two multi-storey buildings and two private houses. No casualties were recorded.

