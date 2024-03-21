All Sections
Ten people injured in Russian missile attack on Kyiv

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 21 March 2024, 06:32
Ten people were injured in a Russian missile attack on Kyiv on the morning of 21 March.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko

Details: Klitschko said that two of the injured people had to be taken to hospital. Others were treated on the spot. 

In particular, six people were injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital and four others in the Sviatoshynskyi district.

Background

On the night of 20-21 March, air defence systems were responding and explosions were heard during a missile attack in Kyiv Oblast.

Missile debris fell in three districts of Kyiv, including on the premises of a kindergarten, a residential building and a transformer substation; fires broke out, too. Eight people were injured.

Subjects: missile strikeKyivwar
