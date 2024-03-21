All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief says Ukrainian forces stabilised situation in Ukraine's east

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 21 March 2024, 17:19
Oleksandr Syrskyi (left) and General Thierry Burkhard (right). Photo: Syrskyi on Telegram

Ukrainian Defence Forces have managed to stabilise the situation in Ukraine's east, as stated by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in a conversation with General Thierry Burkhard, Chief of the Defence Staff of the French Army.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram, citing his phone conversation with General Burkhard

Quote: "I briefed him on the battlefield situation. In particular, [I mentioned the fact] that the Ukrainian Defence Forces have managed to stabilise the situation in Ukraine's east."

Details: In addition, the commander-in-chief expressed his gratitude to the French government and the French people "for their unwavering and consistent support of Ukraine".

Syrskyi also extended his gratitude to France for providing training for Ukrainian military personnel in France.

