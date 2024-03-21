Russian volunteer soldiers promise that special liberation operation in Russia will continue

Russian military volunteers have stated that the special liberation operation currently underway in Russia will continue.

Source: Alexei Baranovsky, alias Lyutik, a volunteer of the Russian Freedom Legion; a fighter of the Sibir (Siberian) Battalion who goes by the alias Kholod, at a press conference at Ukrinform on 21 March

Quote by Lyutik: "Stabilisation measures are currently underway. So the liberation operation on the territory of our homeland will continue."

Quote from Kholod: "We are capable of conducting such large-scale operations that make even Putin's paramilitary regime reckon with us. We will continue. Even more interesting discoveries are awaiting for Putin. And as this operation has shown, even tactical aircraft are not enough to turn us off the path we have taken."

Details: In a joint statement released on 21 March, Russian volunteer soldiers called on Russians from all countries, people of all nationalities, to join them and fight against Putin's regime together.

Background: On 12 March, the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Sibir (Siberian) Battalion, volunteer Russian formations fighting on the side of Ukraine, entered the border of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts of the Russian Federation as part of a joint operation.

They warned civilians that they would strike military targets in these oblasts and called on them to evacuate.

