All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian volunteer soldiers promise that special liberation operation in Russia will continue

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 21 March 2024, 15:56
Russian volunteer soldiers promise that special liberation operation in Russia will continue
Photo: Russian Freedom Legion on Telegram

Russian military volunteers have stated that the special liberation operation currently underway in Russia will continue.

Source: Alexei Baranovsky, alias Lyutik, a volunteer of the Russian Freedom Legion; a fighter of the Sibir (Siberian) Battalion who goes by the alias Kholod, at a press conference at Ukrinform on 21 March

Quote by Lyutik: "Stabilisation measures are currently underway. So the liberation operation on the territory of our homeland will continue."

Advertisement:

Quote from Kholod: "We are capable of conducting such large-scale operations that make even Putin's paramilitary regime reckon with us. We will continue. Even more interesting discoveries are awaiting for Putin. And as this operation has shown, even tactical aircraft are not enough to turn us off the path we have taken."

Details: In a joint statement released on 21 March, Russian volunteer soldiers called on Russians from all countries, people of all nationalities, to join them and fight against Putin's regime together.

Background: On 12 March, the Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Sibir (Siberian) Battalion, volunteer Russian formations fighting on the side of Ukraine, entered the border of Kursk and Belgorod oblasts of the Russian Federation as part of a joint operation.

They warned civilians that they would strike military targets in these oblasts and called on them to evacuate.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiawar
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Russia
Austria protests idea of transferring profits from Russia's frozen assets for weapons to Ukraine
Over 50% of Moldovan residents support freezing of war in Ukraine with territorial concessions to Russia
Chancellor Scholz backs idea to redirect profits from Russian assets to provide arms for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: