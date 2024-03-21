Russia's target in 21 March missile attack on Kyiv was Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Almost all of the cruise and ballistic missiles that Russia fired at the capital on the morning of 21 March were aimed at the buildings of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in DIU

Quote: "The vast majority of the missiles that were fired at Kyiv on 21 March were aimed at the facilities of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

All missiles were shot down."

Background: On the night of 20-21 March, the Russians bombarded Kyiv with 2 Iskander-M/Kinzhal ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles. Ukraine’s Air Force said that all of them were shot down.

