Ukrainian Ground Forces shoot down Russian cruise missile with machine gun – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 21 March 2024, 16:54
Screenshot: video by Oleksandr Pavliuk on Telegram

A mobile firing group of the Ground Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces shot down a Russian cruise missile using a machine gun during a Russian missile attack on the night of 20-21 March.

Source: press service of the Ground Forces Command; Commander Oleksandr Pavliuk on Telegram 

Details: It is reported that a mobile firing group of the Ground Forces destroyed a Russian cruise missile on the approach to the capital with a Browning M2 machine gun during a nighttime missile attack on 21-22 March.

It is noted that this is not the first cruise missile shot down by this unit.

Background:

