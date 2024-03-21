Ukrainian Ground Forces shoot down Russian cruise missile with machine gun – video

A mobile firing group of the Ground Forces of Ukraine’s Armed Forces shot down a Russian cruise missile using a machine gun during a Russian missile attack on the night of 20-21 March.

Source: press service of the Ground Forces Command; Commander Oleksandr Pavliuk on Telegram

Details: It is reported that a mobile firing group of the Ground Forces destroyed a Russian cruise missile on the approach to the capital with a Browning M2 machine gun during a nighttime missile attack on 21-22 March.

Advertisement:





It is noted that this is not the first cruise missile shot down by this unit.

Background:

On the night of 20-21 March, the Russians launched an attack on Kyiv with 2 Iskander-M/Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles, all of which were successfully downed by Ukrainian air defence units.

Sources of Ukrainska Pravda report that the goal of the attack on Kyiv on the morning of 21 March was Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Support UP or become our patron!