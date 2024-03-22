European Council calls for Ukraine's negotiating framework to be approved so that work can start immediately

The European Council has proposed that the negotiating frameworks drafted by the European Commission for Ukraine and Moldova should be swiftly adopted. European Council President Charles Michel hopes that the negotiating framework for Ukraine will be approved during Belgium’s EU presidency, which ends on 30 June.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing the European Council's conclusions; Michel at a press conference; Ecaterina Casinge, spokesperson for the European Council President, on X

Quote: "The European Council welcomes the progress of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova in advancing on the necessary reforms on their EU path. Further to the submission of the draft frameworks for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, the European Council invites the Council to swiftly adopt them and to take work forward without delay."

Michel also noted that the negotiating framework is on the table. "And we have invited the Council to work quickly to make progress, and I sincerely hope that it will be possible to hold the first intergovernmental conference with Ukraine during the Belgian presidency," he said.

Background: In January, the European Commission began work on a draft negotiating framework for Ukraine – the document that outlines the principles and procedures for conducting EU accession negotiations.

