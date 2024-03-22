All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

European Council calls for Ukraine's negotiating framework to be approved so that work can start immediately

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 22 March 2024, 00:14
European Council calls for Ukraine's negotiating framework to be approved so that work can start immediately
stock photo: Getty Images

The European Council has proposed that the negotiating frameworks drafted by the European Commission for Ukraine and Moldova should be swiftly adopted. European Council President Charles Michel hopes that the negotiating framework for Ukraine will be approved during Belgium’s EU presidency, which ends on 30 June.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing the European Council's conclusions; Michel at a press conference; Ecaterina Casinge, spokesperson for the European Council President, on X

Quote: "The European Council welcomes the progress of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova in advancing on the necessary reforms on their EU path. Further to the submission of the draft frameworks for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, the European Council invites the Council to swiftly adopt them and to take work forward without delay."

Advertisement:

Michel also noted that the negotiating framework is on the table. "And we have invited the Council to work quickly to make progress, and I sincerely hope that it will be possible to hold the first intergovernmental conference with Ukraine during the Belgian presidency," he said.

Background: In January, the European Commission began work on a draft negotiating framework for Ukraine – the document that outlines the principles and procedures for conducting EU accession negotiations.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EUUkraineEuropean integration
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
EU
EU may allocate first billion euros from Rosatom assets to Ukraine on 1 July
EU warns Iran against transferring ballistic missiles to Russia
EU leaders call for early approval of negotiating framework for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: