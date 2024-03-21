All Sections
Zelenskyy asks EU leaders for air defence to protect cities and the sky over front line

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 March 2024, 21:28
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked EU leaders for air defence systems to protect Ukrainian cities and the sky over the front.

Source: Zelenskyy in his address to the participants of the EU summit, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy stated that all air defence systems provided to Ukraine, particularly by European countries, keep Ukrainian cities and villages alive, but they are insufficient.

Quote: "You all know what steps need to be taken. I urge you to help to protect our cities – Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro, Odesa, Kherson and others. We need to give reliable protection to the skies above the frontline," the president said.

He emphasised the importance of defeating Putin in the battle for Ukraine's skies.

"...and if he does – he will lose the land as well," he declared.

Zelenskyy also called on leaders to accelerate the volume and pace of ammunition supplies because, as the president stated, the indicators of the use of artillery at the front by our soldiers are now humiliating for Europe.

"Because if there is enough support for Ukraine, it will show Putin’s buddies that there will be enough support even if this insane person orders the expansion of aggression to other European countries. We should not anticipate what Putin has in store for the Baltics or other parts of Europe if we can destroy his aggressive potential now."

European Council President Charles Michel urged European countries to take Russia seriously as a military threat and prepare for all possible scenarios.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that according to the signals received by Kyiv, Ukrainian military forces will soon experience an increase in ammunition supplies as part of the Czech initiative.

