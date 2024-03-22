All Sections
Infrastructure facilities hit in Kryvyi Rih

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 22 March 2024, 06:30
Infrastructure facilities hit in Kryvyi Rih
Photo: Google maps

Oleksandr Vilkul, the Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, has said that the Russian combined attack resulted in damage to critical infrastructure facilities in the city.

Source: Vilkul on Telegram

Quote: "Combined attack with enemy missiles and Shahed attack drones. There are strikes to critical infrastructure facilities."

Details: He added that citizens should collect water, charge their devices and power banks wherever possible.

Vilkul also reiterated that there were 213 invincibility centres in the city, which have everything necessary [an invincibility centre is a heated premises stocked with food, water and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].

Updated: Later, Vilkul reported that emergency power outage schedules were introduced. "Hospitals and other infrastructure facilities switch to generators wherever possible," he said.

Background:

  • Russian forces launched cruise missiles at Ukraine from the Caspian Sea on the night of 21-22 March, and an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and all oblasts.

