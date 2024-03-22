Infrastructure facilities hit in Kryvyi Rih
Oleksandr Vilkul, the Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, has said that the Russian combined attack resulted in damage to critical infrastructure facilities in the city.
Source: Vilkul on Telegram
Quote: "Combined attack with enemy missiles and Shahed attack drones. There are strikes to critical infrastructure facilities."
Details: He added that citizens should collect water, charge their devices and power banks wherever possible.
Vilkul also reiterated that there were 213 invincibility centres in the city, which have everything necessary [an invincibility centre is a heated premises stocked with food, water and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.].
Updated: Later, Vilkul reported that emergency power outage schedules were introduced. "Hospitals and other infrastructure facilities switch to generators wherever possible," he said.
Background:
- Russian forces launched cruise missiles at Ukraine from the Caspian Sea on the night of 21-22 March, and an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and all oblasts.
