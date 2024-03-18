All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Shahed drone wreckage hits multi-storey building in Kryvyi Rih, causing fire – photo

Iryna BalachukMonday, 18 March 2024, 08:39
Shahed drone wreckage hits multi-storey building in Kryvyi Rih, causing fire – photo
Aftermath of Russian attack on a five-storey building in Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Wreckage from a Russian Shahed drone has fallen on a five-storey building in Kryvyi Rih, causing a fire. Meanwhile, private industrial facilities and residential buildings were damaged in Kirovohrad Oblast as a result of a nighttime drone attack.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Lysak: "Air defenders downed two Shahed drones in the Kryvyi Rih district late in the evening. The drone wreckage fell on a five-storey building in the city of Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out, and firefighters managed to extinguish it. The roof was damaged, but the apartments themselves were not affected. No one was injured."

Advertisement:
 
Damaged building
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: He added that firefighters evacuated more than 30 residents from the building so that bomb disposal experts could safely remove the wreckage. The residents were able to return home by morning.

 
Damaged building
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians shelled the Nikopol district three times. Artillery strikes targeted Marhanets, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. As a result of these attacks, a private house was destroyed, two outbuildings were damaged, along with cars, garages and greenhouses. A power line and gas pipeline were also affected, but there were no casualties.

 
Damaged greenhouse
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Private industrial facilities and residential buildings in the Oleksandriia district of Kirovohrad Oblast were damaged as a result of a nighttime Russian drone attack. Specifically, windows were shattered and roofs were damaged. 

Raikovych reported that there was no information about casualties.

Background: The Russians attacked Ukraine with 22 Shahed drones on the night of 17-18 March, but Ukraine’s air defence managed to destroy 17 of them.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kryvyi RihKirovohrad OblastDnipropetrovsk OblastShahed drone
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
Kryvyi Rih
She worked two jobs to help animals: the story of a Ukrainian woman killed in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
Ukraine's police post video showing first moments after Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih – video
RECENT NEWS
18:08
Ukrainska Pravda celebrates 100 Ukrainian women bringing victory closer
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
All News
Advertisement: