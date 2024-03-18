Shahed drone wreckage hits multi-storey building in Kryvyi Rih, causing fire – photo

Aftermath of Russian attack on a five-storey building in Kryvyi Rih. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Wreckage from a Russian Shahed drone has fallen on a five-storey building in Kryvyi Rih, causing a fire. Meanwhile, private industrial facilities and residential buildings were damaged in Kirovohrad Oblast as a result of a nighttime drone attack.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Lysak: "Air defenders downed two Shahed drones in the Kryvyi Rih district late in the evening. The drone wreckage fell on a five-storey building in the city of Kryvyi Rih. A fire broke out, and firefighters managed to extinguish it. The roof was damaged, but the apartments themselves were not affected. No one was injured."

Damaged building Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: He added that firefighters evacuated more than 30 residents from the building so that bomb disposal experts could safely remove the wreckage. The residents were able to return home by morning.

Damaged building Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians shelled the Nikopol district three times. Artillery strikes targeted Marhanets, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. As a result of these attacks, a private house was destroyed, two outbuildings were damaged, along with cars, garages and greenhouses. A power line and gas pipeline were also affected, but there were no casualties.

Damaged greenhouse Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Private industrial facilities and residential buildings in the Oleksandriia district of Kirovohrad Oblast were damaged as a result of a nighttime Russian drone attack. Specifically, windows were shattered and roofs were damaged.

Raikovych reported that there was no information about casualties.

Background: The Russians attacked Ukraine with 22 Shahed drones on the night of 17-18 March, but Ukraine’s air defence managed to destroy 17 of them.

