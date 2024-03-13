Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5

The death toll following the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on 12 March has risen to five, as the body of a man was found under the rubble.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote from Vilkul: "Unfortunately, there's the fifth fatality in yesterday's missile attack. A man was found during the dismantling of the rubble on one of the floors."

Advertisement:

Details: Vilkul expressed condolences to the man’s family.

Background:

On 12 March, the Russians fired a Kh-59 air-launched missile on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Missile debris landed on a high-rise building, causing a fire. Initial reports indicated that three people had been killed and over 40 injured.

Later, it was reported that a wounded woman died in the hospital, bringing the death toll from the Russian missile strike to four people.

Ukraine's National Police released a video showing the first minutes of rescue efforts after a Russian strike on the town of Kryvyi Rih.

Support UP or become our patron!