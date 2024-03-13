All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 13 March 2024, 14:22
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5
Photo: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

The death toll following the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on 12 March has risen to five, as the body of a man was found under the rubble.

Source: Oleksandr Vilkul, Head of Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, on Telegram

Quote from Vilkul: "Unfortunately, there's the fifth fatality in yesterday's missile attack. A man was found during the dismantling of the rubble on one of the floors."

Advertisement:

Details: Vilkul expressed condolences to the man’s family.

Background:

  • On 12 March, the Russians fired a Kh-59 air-launched missile on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Missile debris landed on a high-rise building, causing a fire. Initial reports indicated that three people had been killed and over 40 injured.
  • Later, it was reported that a wounded woman died in the hospital, bringing the death toll from the Russian missile strike to four people.
  • Ukraine's National Police released a video showing the first minutes of rescue efforts after a Russian strike on the town of Kryvyi Rih.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kryvyi Rihcasualtiesmissile strike
Advertisement:

After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

All News
Kryvyi Rih
Ukraine's police post video showing first moments after Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih – video
Death toll in Kryvyi Rih rises to 4
High-rise building in Kryvyi Rih on fire after Russian attack, fatalities reported – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
08:14
After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
07:30
Russians intensify attacks on Novopavlivka front, with 36 combat clashes there – General Staff report
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
All News
Advertisement: