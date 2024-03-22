High-rise building struck in Russian attack on Kherson – video

The high-rise building struck by Russian forces. Photo: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops bombarded Kherson on the morning of 22 March, hitting a high-rise building in the city centre.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The invaders targeted a residential high-rise building in the city centre.

Advertisement:

The enemy fire damaged four flats."

Details: Prokudin reported that no one was injured, as the flats were unoccupied.

Support UP or become our patron!