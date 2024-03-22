All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 22 March 2024, 13:01
NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair
Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee. Photo: ArmyInform

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, has said that the Alliance countries are prepared for a potential direct clash with Russia.

Source: Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the NATO Military Committee, in an interview with ArmyInform, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Admiral Bauer stated that NATO acknowledged a change in the security situation in 2014, following Russia's occupation of Crimea. In 2019, the Allies began to return to collective security by changing their defence strategy, operational planning, and the forces required to carry out all of these missions.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We are all aware that time is of the essence when it comes to reestablishing collective security. Because the enemy determines when and where to attack you, as well as the length of the conflict. Unfortunately, Ukraine has experienced this.

Are we ready? Answer: Yes! Our primary task is to be prepared. If this happens today, you must fight with what you have. It is always a combination of being ready for today and improving opportunities for the future," said Rob Bauer.

When asked about NATO's readiness on its eastern flank, where the most potential threats exist, he recalled how the Alliance has increased its presence in the Baltic states since 2016, as well as in Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria since the outbreak of the full-scale war in Ukraine. 

"We now have eight such combat groups, each with a battalion, and they can be combined to form a brigade if necessary. The relevant countries are constantly collaborating on this mechanism. We will consider additional requirements. But so far, this is sufficient," Bauer said.

He went on to say that modern warfare has additional dimensions, such as cyberspace or space attacks, and that Russia can wield power in the Arctic, the West Atlantic Ocean, Africa, the Mediterranean and the Black Sea.

"It would be foolish to focus solely on the eastern flank, because the Russians are not just there. They are everywhere. That is why NATO constantly monitors their actions and responds appropriately if necessary," added Rob Bauer.

He also stated that he was not concerned about the prospect of increased threats from Russia following Vladimir Putin's "re-election" because the war in Ukraine weakened Russia, and the replenishment and modernisation of its troops will be complicated by Western sanctions.

"We can see that Russia has the capacity to produce large quantities of weapons, but their quality has been steadily declining since the start of the war. They have plans, but they are at war, so they will need plenty of time. It will not be easy for them," the admiral said.

Rob Bauer also commented on the potential military deployment of any NATO country in Ukraine, stating that such decisions affect the interests of all allies and thus require consultations among them.

In addition, Bauer cautioned against excessive pessimism about Ukraine's ability to win the war and urged the world to further support Kyiv.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOUkraineRussiawar
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
NATO
We are acting in line with NATO best practices – Deputy PM on US calls not to strike Russian refineries
Decision by any country to deploy its troops to Ukraine will impact all allies – top NATO general
NATO calls for mobilisation in Ukraine to replace fallen and wounded servicemen
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: