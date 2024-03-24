All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 24 March 2024, 00:56
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
An explosion. Stock photo: Depositphotos

Explosions have occurred in the city of Kryvyi Rih during a Russian Shahed drone attack.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne Dnipro; local Telegram channels

Quote: "Sounds of explosions are heard in Kryvyi Rih."

Advertisement:

Details: Furthermore, Suspilne Dnipro reported power outages in some districts of Kryvyi Rih.

At about 03:00, some local Telegram channels reported that a series of explosions were heard in the city.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kryvyi RihexplosionShahed drone
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
Kryvyi Rih
Infrastructure facilities hit in Kryvyi Rih
Shahed drone wreckage hits multi-storey building in Kryvyi Rih, causing fire – photo
She worked two jobs to help animals: the story of a Ukrainian woman killed in the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: