Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih

Explosions have occurred in the city of Kryvyi Rih during a Russian Shahed drone attack.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne Dnipro; local Telegram channels

Quote: "Sounds of explosions are heard in Kryvyi Rih."

Details: Furthermore, Suspilne Dnipro reported power outages in some districts of Kryvyi Rih.

At about 03:00, some local Telegram channels reported that a series of explosions were heard in the city.

