Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
Sunday, 24 March 2024, 00:56
Explosions have occurred in the city of Kryvyi Rih during a Russian Shahed drone attack.
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne Dnipro; local Telegram channels
Quote: "Sounds of explosions are heard in Kryvyi Rih."
Details: Furthermore, Suspilne Dnipro reported power outages in some districts of Kryvyi Rih.
At about 03:00, some local Telegram channels reported that a series of explosions were heard in the city.
