Russian forces target Lviv Oblast with 20 missiles and 7 Shahed UAVs – Lviv mayor
Sunday, 24 March 2024, 06:18
Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi has reported that Russian troops attacked Lviv Oblast with 20 missiles and 7 Shahed loitering munitions on the night of 23-24 March.
Source: Sadovyi on Telegram
Quote: "Early reports indicate that about 20 missiles and 7 attack drones were launched on our oblast.
They targeted critical infrastructure facilities."
Details: Sadovyi added that no hits had been recorded in the city of Lviv.
Previously: On the night of 23-24 March, Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, reported that air defence had been operating in the oblast.
