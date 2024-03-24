Russian forces target Lviv Oblast with 20 missiles and 7 Shahed UAVs – Lviv mayor

Lviv Mayor Andrii Sadovyi has reported that Russian troops attacked Lviv Oblast with 20 missiles and 7 Shahed loitering munitions on the night of 23-24 March.

Source: Sadovyi on Telegram

Quote: "Early reports indicate that about 20 missiles and 7 attack drones were launched on our oblast.

They targeted critical infrastructure facilities."

Details: Sadovyi added that no hits had been recorded in the city of Lviv.

Previously: On the night of 23-24 March, Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, reported that air defence had been operating in the oblast.

