Russian missiles destroy power substation in Lviv, infrastructure damaged in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 15 February 2024, 15:07
Photo: Maksym Kozytskyi's Telegram

8 out of 14 missiles were downed during the morning Russian attack on Lviv Oblast, but a power substation was destroyed and the windows in 30 residential buildings in five streets were broken in the city of Lviv. Infrastructure objects in the cities of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro and warehouses in Myrhorod were also hit.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Filip Pronin, Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Lviv is recovering after a hard morning. During an air raid which was ongoing from 05:01 to 07:10, 14 Russian missiles entered the area of responsibility of the Zakhid (West) Air Command, which protects the sky above eight oblasts in the west of Ukraine. Eight out of them were shot down by the air defence. Sadly, there have still been strikes, on Lviv Oblast as well."

Details: A power substation in Lviv was struck, and a fire with an area of 150 m2 broke out. It was put out during two hours by 29 firefighters using 6 units of equipment.

The substation was completely destroyed. Office buildings powered by it are now being powered by generators.

No casualties have been reported as of now.

Another missile struck the ground between residential buildings. A blast wave broke windows in about 30 residential buildings on five streets. Cars parked nearby were damaged.

As of 14:48 three people have turned to medics to receive medical assistance.

In the morning, air defence systems shot down two missiles over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: They were downed in Nikopol and Novomoskovsk districts. There were also strikes in Dnipro district. An infrastructure facility was damaged. No one was injured.

A hit was also reported on an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia. Later, Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported the destruction of residential buildings and six wounded. One of the wounded is in serious condition in hospital, the state of three of the injured is assessed by doctors as "moderate" and two people refused hospitalisation, Fedorov said.

The strikes were recorded in the industrial zone of Zaporizhzhia. The blast wave also damaged civilian buildings. The damaged civilian infrastructure is expected to be repaired within a few days: the buildings need to have their windows replaced and roofs repaired.

Background:

Subjects: LvivLviv Oblastmissile strikewar
