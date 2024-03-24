All Sections
Russian forces damage port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 24 March 2024, 09:02
A port in Odesa Oblast. Stock photo: Wikipedia

Port infrastructure in Odesa Oblast has been damaged during a Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 23-24 March.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Details: The Ukrainian military stressed that air defence forces had been responding to the Russian attack almost all night.

The Russians sent attack drones in two waves, targeting a wide strip from the south of Odesa Oblast to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Ukrainian air defence units performed well in the operational area of Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, shooting down a total of 22 Shahed loitering munitions: 15 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 3 in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts, and 1 in Kherson Oblast.

Quote: "The enemy attempted to attack energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Falling wreckage in [the town of] Kryvyi Rih has damaged heating networks and a power line.

The wreckage of a downed drone damaged a power facility in the Nikopol district [Dnipropetrovsk Oblast]. Power engineers are working to restore the electricity supply.

In addition, the enemy resumed its terror of the Danube area. A hit has caused damage to port infrastructure facilities."

Subjects: Odesa Oblastports
