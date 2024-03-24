All Sections
Russian overnight attack on Ukraine: fire in Lviv Oblast, thousands left without heating in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 24 March 2024, 07:58
A Ukrainian air defence unit. Stock Photo: Ukraine’s General Staff

Russian forces launched a combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine on the night of 23-24 March, causing a fire at a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast and leaving thousands of people without power in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration; Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kozytskyi: "Enemy Shaheds [loitering munitions] and missiles attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast overnight. A fire broke out. Firefighters are working at the scene. No casualties have been reported so far."

Quote from Lysak: "Falling wreckage has damaged heating networks and power lines in [the town of] Kryvyi Rih. Several boiler houses in the city have been shut down due to the voltage drop. Six hospitals and over 150 educational institutions have been left without heating.

In addition, 3,000 houses with a total population of 76,000 people [have no heating]. One of the medical facilities had a power outage. The power supply has been restored."

Details: Lysak added that the Russians also targeted critical infrastructure facilities in the Nikopol district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast).

The wreckage of a downed drone damaged a power facility. The power supply has been restored, but about 10,000 consumers were without power for a time.

