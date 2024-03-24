German Bundestag warns against victimising Russia in recent Moscow terrorist attack

German politicians have cautioned against letting the Kremlin take advantage of the terrorist attack in suburban Moscow; Michael Roth, the chairman of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee from Chancellor Scholz's party, recalled that the Russian Federation is itself a terrorist state.

Source: Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Following the terrorist attack in the suburbs, Roth, a representative of the ruling Social Democratic Party, cautioned against casting Russia too much as the victim.

Quote: "We sympathise with the many innocent victims in Moscow. Nonetheless, we must remember that Russia is a terrorist state that terrorised Ukrainian civilians last night with missile and drone attacks. Those who sow terror will reap terror," Roth told Bild am Sonntag.

The head of the Bundestag's defence committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, described the attack as terrible and reminiscent of the Bataclan attack in Paris. "Domestically, this is a major blow for security agencies because there was a warning, specifically regarding concerts," Strack-Zimmermann said, with reference to the warnings from the US.

"It is obvious that Putin completely misjudged these warnings, did not take them seriously and will try to distract attention from them," Strack-Zimmermann said. She emphasised that instead of waging an aggressive war against a peaceful neighbour, Putin should confront terrorism side-by–side with other affected countries.

Roderich Kiesewetter, foreign policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary faction, did not rule out the possibility that the attack near Moscow was a false flag operation organised by Russia itself.

"At the moment, it cannot be ruled out that this may have been a false flag operation organised by Russia itself, even if an Islamist angle seems very likely, especially given that ISIS claimed responsibility," he added.

The United Kingdom warned Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin against using the terrorist attack in Moscow suburbs as an excuse to escalate the war against Ukraine. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 133 people. Ukraine denied involvement in the attack.

The United States agreed with this assessment, having warned of an impending terrorist attack in Moscow a few weeks earlier.

