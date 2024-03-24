All Sections
UK warns Putin against using terrorist attack in Moscow to justify war escalation

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 24 March 2024, 11:19
Vladimir Putin. Screenshot

The United Kingdom has warned Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin against using the terrorist attack in Moscow suburbs as an excuse to escalate the war against Ukraine.

Source: high-ranking source in the UK government, writes The Telegraph, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Saturday, Putin claimed that the suspects in the terrorist attack had been given a "window" to cross the border into Ukraine.

Quote: "Putin’s desperation to put all of this on Ukraine is unsurprising, as he tries to further dupe the Russian people whilst pretending that there is no dissent within Russia," the source said.

"He [Putin - ed.] must not use this confected connection as any sort of excuse for intensifying his illegal war in Ukraine," the source added.

Alicia Kearns, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, claimed that Russian media outlets had distributed fake videos of Ukrainian officials in an attempt to blame Ukraine and provide Putin with a pretext for further atrocities.

"There is no indication of any link to Ukraine, nor any credible reason to suggest their involvement," Kearns said.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 133 people. Ukraine denied involvement in the attack.

The United States agreed with this assessment, having warned of an impending terrorist attack in Moscow a few weeks earlier.

Earlier, the White House said that there was no evidence of any involvement by Ukraine in the attack.

