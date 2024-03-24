All Sections
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Russia's attempts to connect Moscow terrorist attack to Ukraine: Putin is a pathological liar

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 24 March 2024, 15:01
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Russia's attempts to connect Moscow terrorist attack to Ukraine: Putin is a pathological liar
Dmytro Kuleba. Photo: Kuleba on Facebook

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has urged the public not to allow Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and his associates to spread false information about Ukraine's alleged involvement in the terrorist attack in Moscow suburbs.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Kuleba said that Putin lied about apartment bombings in 1999, the Kursk submarine disaster in 2000, the Beslan school siege in 2004, the murders of Politkovskaya, Magnitsky, Nemtsov, and his many other critics, as well as Russian soldiers occupying Crimea, the downing of MH17, and the plans to invade Ukraine.

The Foreign Minister mentioned that these are only a few of the many lies on a very long list.

Quote: "Putin is a pathological liar. Including now that he is desperately attempting to link Ukraine or other Western nations to the mass shooting near Moscow, despite the fact that there is no evidence to support such claims," the minister said.

He urged the public not to allow Putin and his cronies to impose their deception.

"Their only goal is to motivate more Russians to die in their senseless and criminal war against Ukraine, as well as to instil even more hatred for other nations, not just Ukrainians, but the entire West," Kuleba is convinced.

Background:

  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin also claimed that the suspects in the terrorist attack "had a window prepared" to cross the border with Ukraine.
  • The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed at least 133 people. Ukraine denied involvement in the attack.
  • Earlier, German politicians cautioned against letting the Kremlin take advantage of the terrorist attack in suburban Moscow; Michael Roth, the chairman of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee from Chancellor Scholz's party, recalled that the Russian Federation is itself a terrorist state.
  • The United Kingdom warned Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin against using the terrorist attack in Moscow suburbs as an excuse to escalate the war against Ukraine.

