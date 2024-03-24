All Sections
Russian missile in Poland: Warsaw to summon Russian ambassador

European PravdaSunday, 24 March 2024, 15:11
Andrzej Szejna. Stock photo: Getty Images

Poland plans to summon the Russian ambassador to its Foreign Ministry and deliver a letter of protest after a Russian missile entered the country's airspace for 39 seconds on 24 March and then returned to Ukraine.

Source: Andrzej Szejna, Deputy Foreign Minister of Poland, in an interview with TVN24, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Szejna stated that he did not want to comment on Warsaw's next steps because this was not the first time a manoeuvrable missile from the Russian Federation crossed the Polish border.

Quote: "I think that we will consider the opportunity to strongly emphasise not only our dissatisfaction, but also our position now, since such actions are unacceptable and completely inadmissible, especially in the context of Poland's membership in NATO and our allied obligations," he added.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Paweł Wroński stated that Poland would demand an explanation from the Russian Federation regarding another violation of the country's airspace by a Russian missile during a large-scale attack on Ukraine.

At 04:23 on the night of 23-24 March, a Russian missile violated Polish airspace during the Russian missile attack on Ukraine. The missile reportedly entered Polish airspace near the village of Osierdów in the Lublin Voivodeship. It was there for 39 seconds.

The Polish Armed Forces stated that they were aware of the missile's trajectory and that it would not travel inland. Polish and allied fighter jets were deployed in the air.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz asserted it would have shot down the Russian missile that violated its airspace if it had appeared to be heading for a target on Polish soil.

