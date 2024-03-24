Russians increased their use of FPV drones against civilians in Ukraine's south by 40%
Sunday, 24 March 2024, 15:23
On Saturday 23 March, Russian forces used 234 FPV drones in the frontline regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, up nearly 40% from the day before.
Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram
Details: The Russians also used 13 Lancet-type attack UAVs and dropped 269 general-purpose bombs from UAVs of various modifications.
Quote: "And here, there is a consistent daily increase of at least 15%. But our EW (electronic warfare – ed.) is quite effective against them.
Three civilians were injured as a result of drone attacks and explosive ammunition."
