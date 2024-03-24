All Sections
Russians increased their use of FPV drones against civilians in Ukraine's south by 40%

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 24 March 2024, 15:23
Russians increased their use of FPV drones against civilians in Ukraine's south by 40%
FPV drone. Stock photo: RIA Novosti

On Saturday 23 March, Russian forces used 234 FPV drones in the frontline regions of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, up nearly 40% from the day before.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Details: The Russians also used 13 Lancet-type attack UAVs and dropped 269 general-purpose bombs from UAVs of various modifications.

Quote: "And here, there is a consistent daily increase of at least 15%. But our EW (electronic warfare – ed.) is quite effective against them.

Three civilians were injured as a result of drone attacks and explosive ammunition."

Subjects: dronesDnipropetrovsk OblastZaporizhzhia OblastKherson Oblast
drones
