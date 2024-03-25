Drone attack on Odesa Oblast, air defence activated

The air defence has been activated in Odesa Oblast due to an attack by Shahed drones from the Black Sea on the night of 24-25 March.

Source: Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Quote: "Combat work is underway in Odesa. A reminder that it can also be dangerous. Interesting shots of the air defence in operation should not cost you your life."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians launched Shahed drones across Ukraine around midnight.

Update: Local media outlet Dumska said some areas of the city had been left without water or electricity.

Support UP or become our patron!