Power outage hits part of Odesa due to Russian Shahed UAV attack

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 25 March 2024, 00:57
A Shahed UAV. Photo: Getty Images

Energy infrastructure was damaged in Odesa Oblast due to a Russian Shahed UAV attack on the night of 24-25 March.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The official noted that a part of Odesa has no power supply.

All emergency services are working.

Background: 

  • Around midnight, Russian forces launched Shahed loitering munitions on Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian air defence units responded to the Shahed attack on Odesa from the Black Sea.
  • Local media reported that some city areas were experiencing power and water supply outages.

Advertisement: