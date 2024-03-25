Power outage hits part of Odesa due to Russian Shahed UAV attack

Energy infrastructure was damaged in Odesa Oblast due to a Russian Shahed UAV attack on the night of 24-25 March.

Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The official noted that a part of Odesa has no power supply.

All emergency services are working.

Background:

Around midnight, Russian forces launched Shahed loitering munitions on Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defence units responded to the Shahed attack on Odesa from the Black Sea.

Local media reported that some city areas were experiencing power and water supply outages.

