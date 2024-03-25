Power outage hits part of Odesa due to Russian Shahed UAV attack
Monday, 25 March 2024, 00:57
Energy infrastructure was damaged in Odesa Oblast due to a Russian Shahed UAV attack on the night of 24-25 March.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: The official noted that a part of Odesa has no power supply.
All emergency services are working.
Background:
- Around midnight, Russian forces launched Shahed loitering munitions on Ukraine.
- Ukrainian air defence units responded to the Shahed attack on Odesa from the Black Sea.
- Local media reported that some city areas were experiencing power and water supply outages.
