Congressman McCaul reveals when Speaker Johnson may bring Ukraine bill to vote

European Pravda, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 25 March 2024, 08:22
Congressman McCaul reveals when Speaker Johnson may bring Ukraine bill to vote
Mike Johnson. Stock photo: Getty Images

Republican Congressman Michael McCaul, chairman of the House International Relations Committee, has suggested that House Speaker Mike Johnson may put a bill supporting Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan to a vote after Easter, which falls on 31 March this year in the US.

Source: McCaul in an interview with CBS

Details: "His commitment is to put it [the bill] on the floor after Easter. And we are working on this bill," McCaul said.

He dodged the question of whether this would happen after 9 April, when the House returns to work, but clarified that he would like "to be done as soon as possible."

"If we lose in Ukraine, like Afghanistan, and lose to Putin, let him take over Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, and abandon our allies, like we did in Afghanistan. Does this make the United States weaker or stronger? I think weaker," he added.

Background:

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
