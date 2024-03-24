All Sections
There's no evidence Ukraine was involved in Moscow terror attack – US Vice President

Khrystyna Bondarieva , KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 24 March 2024, 18:01
US Vice President Kamala Harris. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Vice President Kamala Harris has said that there is no evidence that would confirm Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s claims that Ukraine was involved in the terror attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow.

Source: Kamala Harris in an interview with ABC News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Harris denied Ukraine’s involvement in the Moscow terrorist attack, saying that the US has no evidence that would confirm Putin’s claims that the opposite is true.

"No, there is no, whatsoever, any evidence and, in fact, what we know to be the case is that ISIS-K is actually, by all accounts, responsible for what happened," Harris said.

She said the terrorist attack, which according to the latest data claimed the lives of 137 people, was a tragedy.

"[W]hat has happened in an act of terrorism and the number of people who've been killed is obviously a tragedy and we should all send our condolences to those families," she added.

Background:

  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin claimed that a "back door" had been prepared for the suspects in the attack to cross the border with Ukraine. Ukraine's Defence Intelligence responded by saying that these claims are entirely devoid of truth.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russian leader Vladimir Putin and others were trying to "shift blame" for the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall near Moscow.
  • Jeremy Hunt, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer, described the terrorist attack in Moscow as "horrific", but cautioned against having blind faith in Russia's statements about the shooting.
  • Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the public not to allow Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and his associates to spread false information about Ukraine's alleged involvement in the terrorist attack in Moscow suburbs, calling Putin a "pathological liar".

